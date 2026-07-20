Araghchi Congratulates Khalil al-Hayya on Election as Hamas Political Bureau Chief

The full text of the message is as follows:



In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful



Dear Brother and Mujahid, Dr. Khalil al-Hayya

Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)

Peace be upon you, and the mercy and blessings of God.



I extend my sincere congratulations on your election as the new Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



On this occasion, I honor the memory of the distinguished martyred leaders of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance, including the late martyrs Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Ismail Haniyeh, and Yahya Sinwar. I emphasize that the dedication, faith, and steadfastness of the leaders, fighters, and people of Palestine remain the key to victory in the struggle for the liberation of Palestine.



Undoubtedly, the successful holding of Hamas's internal elections under the extremely difficult conditions of siege and the continued crimes committed by the Zionist occupying regime against the great Palestinian nation represents a significant achievement for the Hamas movement.



I take this opportunity to reaffirm the Islamic Republic of Iran's unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people to free themselves from the occupation, apartheid, and colonialism of the genocidal Zionist regime. I pray to Almighty God to grant you success and honor in your new responsibility as you continue the path of jihad and resistance with strength until the liberation of the sacred land of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the realization of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, especially their inalienable right to self-determination.



Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

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