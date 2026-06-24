Gharibabadi: No Plans for Access to Targeted Nuclear Facilities or Materials

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said in a post on X that no meeting was held with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi in Switzerland despite his request.

“Despite his request, no meeting with Grossi was held in Switzerland,” Gharibabadi wrote.

He added: “There are also no plans for access to the targeted facilities or nuclear materials. These issues will only be examined and determined within the framework of a final agreement and following practical action by the other side to terminate all sanctions and related measures.”

Gharibabadi further stated: “You cannot advance a policy of creating a narrative and then imposing it through media noise.”