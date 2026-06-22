Mohsen Rezaei: U.S. Responsible for Israeli Actions in Lebanon Under Understanding with Iran
News code : 1802769
Former IRGC commander said the United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime’s actions in Lebanon under the understanding reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran, warning that Washington would be held accountable for any threat against Iran.
Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the Iran-Iraq war, wrote in a post on social media:
“Under the understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States is responsible for the Israeli regime’s aggressions and tension-creating actions in Lebanon and must be held accountable.”
He added: “In the event of any threat against Iran, we will hold the Americans accountable.”