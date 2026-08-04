Iran FM Spokesperson: Talks with Oman Continue on Safe Strait of Hormuz Navigation

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that negotiations between Iran and Oman are continuing with the aim of establishing arrangements for the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to ILNA, Esmail Baghaei said the talks between the two littoral states of the Strait of Hormuz are focused on defining safe inbound and outbound routes for vessels while safeguarding sovereign rights and considering the national security interests of Iran and Oman.

Referring to the progress of the negotiations, Baghaei added that the discussions have so far been positively assessed at both the technical and political levels. He noted that Iran is working with Oman to develop the necessary mechanisms for future arrangements governing maritime traffic management in this strategic waterway.

Baghaei emphasized that the final outcomes of the negotiations will be announced once the discussions have been concluded and the results finalized.

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