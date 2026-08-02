Iran Will Turn Threats Into Greater Preparedness and Deterrence, Defense Ministry Chief Says

Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Seyed Majid Ebnolreza said Iran regards every threat as real and worthy of serious consideration, regardless of whether it is made as part of psychological warfare or efforts to influence strategic calculations.

In a post on his social media account, Ebnolreza said recent remarks by Iran's adversaries, although presented within the framework of psychological operations, are viewed by the Islamic Republic as credible threats.

"We will neither be caught off guard nor become passive," he said.

The acting defense minister stressed that Iran will use such threats as a basis for increasing military preparedness, strengthening deterrence, and enhancing its defense capabilities.

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