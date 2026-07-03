Ghalibaf Tells Trump to Address U.S. Poverty Instead of Lecturing Iranians

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's outlandish remarks against the Iranian people, said Washington should address poverty and food insecurity within the United States instead of lecturing other nations.

Writing on his X account, Ghalibaf criticized Trump's comments and pointed to social and economic problems in the United States.

"Imagine having forty-something million of your own citizens on food stamps and calling another nation hungry. This is not a proclamation. This is a projection," he wrote.

Ghalibaf added: "Keep your SNAP advice. Our assets, our choices. Mind your malnutrition rates."

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