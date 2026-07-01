Araghchi Vows Legal Action Over Attack on IRIS Dena, Calls It a War Crime
News code : 1807436
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi described the attack on the IRIS Dena destroyer as a clear war crime, pledging that the Foreign Ministry will pursue legal action to hold those responsible accountable while paying tribute to the crew members martyred in the incident.
Remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi after visiting the exhibition of mementos, belongings, and personal effectsof the martyrs of the IRIS Dena destroyer