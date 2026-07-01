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01 / 07 / 2026 - 20:49:47

Araghchi Vows Legal Action Over Attack on IRIS Dena, Calls It a War Crime

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi described the attack on the IRIS Dena destroyer as a clear war crime, pledging that the Foreign Ministry will pursue legal action to hold those responsible accountable while paying tribute to the crew members martyred in the incident.