Government Would Not Have Negotiated Without Supreme Leader's Approval: President Pezeshkian

ranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government has fully adhered to the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, stressing that had the Supreme Leader instructed the government not to engage in negotiations, no talks would have taken place.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials of the Islamic Development Coordination Council, President Pezeshkian said that if the Supreme Leader had instructed the government not to hold meetings or engage in negotiations, neither a meeting would have been held nor any negotiations would have taken place.

Referring to the government's decision on negotiations, the president said the Supreme Leader had stated that the process should proceed if three-quarters of the members of the Supreme National Security Council supported it. According to President Pezeshkian, during the council meeting, 12 of its 13 members not only voted in favor but also strongly supported the proposal after extensive discussion.

The president said the Iranian people once again demonstrated their unity during the country's recent challenges, describing public support as Iran's greatest national asset. He argued that external actors had miscalculated by assuming internal divisions would weaken the country following recent events, but instead witnessed broad public solidarity in defense of Iran's independence and national identity.

President Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of preserving national unity despite political differences, saying that differing expert opinions are a natural part of policymaking. Officials, he said, have a responsibility to present their views openly during the decision-making process, but once a final decision is reached through legal mechanisms, everyone is obligated to implement it.

Addressing Iran's economic outlook, the president said the country had continued to safeguard its national interests despite external pressure and coercive policies, while maintaining economic activity and strengthening strategic reserves and infrastructure through domestic capabilities.

He also reiterated that dialogue and international engagement remain acceptable whenever they serve Iran's national interests and protect the country's rights, independence, and sovereignty. The president concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to defending the Islamic Republic, the ideals of the 1979 Revolution, and expanding cooperation with neighboring and Islamic countries to promote regional stability and development.

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