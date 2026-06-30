Iran Says Focus Remains on Implementing War-Termination MoU

Speaking to reporters, Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the negotiating delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, outlined the latest developments regarding discussions on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the Imposed War.



Emphasizing Iran's focus on implementing the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the spokesperson stated:

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's current priority is to ensure the full implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding. In this regard, we are pursuing our demands with seriousness."



Responding to a question about the implementation of various provisions of the MoU, including those related to oil exports and unrestricted access to Iran's frozen assets, Baghaei said: "Regarding the United States' commitment under Article 10 (oil exports), the necessary authorizations have been issued by the United States, and we are closely following the implementation process. As for Article 11 (the release of Iran's frozen assets), the process of putting this commitment into effect is also being pursued. Within this framework, an expert delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will travel to Doha later this week."



In response to a question about the commencement of negotiations on a final agreement within the framework of the designated working groups, Baghaei said:

"We have not yet entered the stage of negotiations on a final agreement. Under Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding, the start of negotiations on the final agreement is conditional upon the commencement and continued implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11."



Commenting on media reports concerning the planned visit of senior U.S. representatives to Doha at the same time as the Iranian expert delegation, Baghaei stressed: "There will be no negotiating meetings with the U.S. side at any level in the coming days. The reported visit of U.S. representatives to Qatar is unrelated to the Iranian delegation's visit, which is solely aimed at following up on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, including Article 11."

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