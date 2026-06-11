IRGC Aerospace Commander: We Will Turn the Region Into Hell for the U.S
News code : 1797310
The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force said Iran will turn the region into hell for the United States in response to attempts to make the Strait of Hormuz unsafe.
IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi wrote in a post on social media addressing the United States: “Are you trying to make the sacred Strait of Hormuz unsafe?! From across Iran we will turn the region into hell for you. This is the response to American audacity in the region, by the permission of God.”