IRGC Navy Responds to U.S. Violation of Commitments in Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that its Navy struck U.S. military positions in the region following a U.S. airstrike on the southern coast of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC's Public Relations Office said the United States had violated its commitments by carrying out an air attack under the pretext of preventing the passage of a vessel that it claimed had used an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement, the IRGC Navy responded by targeting the positions of the terrorist U.S. military in the region.

The IRGC further referred to Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, saying arrangements governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz fall under the responsibility of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It added that the United States had attempted to violate those commitments through various provocations and said Iran had delivered the necessary response.

The statement warned that any repetition of U.S. aggression would be met with a broader response.