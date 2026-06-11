IRGC Says F-35, F-15, F-16 Deployment Sites Targeted in Missile Operation
The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Aerospace Force struck sites hosting U.S. F-35, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets in a missile operation carried out in response to recent attacks, adding that the operation also targeted key military facilities and will continue as long as hostile actions persist.
The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Aerospace Force carried out a missile operation targeting locations where U.S. F-35, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets were stationed.
In a statement, the IRGC said the operation was conducted in response to recent attacks by the U.S. child-killing regime on a recreational site, an industrial complex and the perimeter of a military base in the areas of Karaj and Nazarabad, as well as a local IRGC base in Pishva county.
The statement said 12 ballistic missiles were used in the operation, targeting important facilities of the U.S. military at the Al-Azraq air base and its control center, and adding that a number of aircraft and installations were destroyed.
The IRGC said the operation would continue as long as hostile actions persist.