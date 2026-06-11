IRGC Says F-35, F-15, F-16 Deployment Sites Targeted in Missile Operation

The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Aerospace Force carried out a missile operation targeting locations where U.S. F-35, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets were stationed.

In a statement, the IRGC said the operation was conducted in response to recent attacks by the U.S. child-killing regime on a recreational site, an industrial complex and the perimeter of a military base in the areas of Karaj and Nazarabad, as well as a local IRGC base in Pishva county.

The statement said 12 ballistic missiles were used in the operation, targeting important facilities of the U.S. military at the Al-Azraq air base and its control center, and adding that a number of aircraft and installations were destroyed.

The IRGC said the operation would continue as long as hostile actions persist.

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