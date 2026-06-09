Araghchi Warns Against Any Miscalculation in Persian Gulf, Says Iran Knows ‘Other Languages’ Besides Diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned against any potential miscalculation by adversaries in the Persian Gulf, saying Iran prefers diplomacy but is also capable of responding through other means when necessary.

In a post on social media, Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz is not located in international waters but is jointly shared by Iran and Oman, adding that maritime boundaries in the area are clear and unambiguous.

He said Iran’s armed forces remain on constant alert to confront any violation of the country’s airspace, land territory or territorial waters.

Araghchi added that foreign forces operating near Iran’s territory are continuously exposed to risks arising from human error, unforeseen incidents or the possibility of becoming involved in exchanges of fire.

He said the best way to reduce such risks is for foreign forces to leave the region as soon as possible, adding that the area has never welcomed the presence of hostile forces.

“Iran prefers the language of diplomacy,” Araghchi said. “However, as our brave fighters have demonstrated to the world, we know very well how to speak other languages as well.”

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