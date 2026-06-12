Baqaei: Iran Uses Diplomacy to Advance National Interests, Keeps Past Breaches in Mind

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran has consistently presented its positions since the beginning of the negotiation and mediation process and has clearly outlined the issues it considers essential and its red lines.

Speaking on the television program Be Vaqt-e Iran on Friday evening, Baqaei said each side in any diplomatic process seeks to present its own narrative, adding that Iran has always tried to ensure its narrative is based on facts and that its positions are communicated to the public transparently.

Referring to Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s post on the text of a possible understanding, Baqaei said Iran has repeated in various ways over the past three to four weeks that the two sides are very close to an understanding. He added that reaching an understanding could have happened even several weeks ago.

Baqaei said the main problem during this period has been repeated changes in the U.S. position, contradictory statements and the addition of new issues, which have prolonged the diplomatic process.

He said Iran is accused of lacking good faith, while it is clear which side has acted in good faith and which side has not. He added that during the negotiations that led to the 2015 nuclear agreement and its implementation, it was the Islamic Republic of Iran that acted in good faith and with complete sincerity, while the United States withdrew from the agreement.

Responding to a question about whether Iran’s recent statements on the proximity of an understanding are linked to deadlines and pressure created by repeated U.S. actions, Baqaei recalled remarks he made two to three weeks ago following talks with the Pakistani delegation, when he said the situation was “very far, very close.”

He added that he had also recently described the negotiations as a “snake and ladder” game because of the unpredictable and unconventional behavior of the U.S. side, explaining that the two sides repeatedly reach points of understanding before being pushed back to earlier stages.

Baqaei said an understanding has been reached on the majority of issues and that Iran is currently in the final stage of internal deliberations.

He added that the same pattern of behavior continues on the U.S. side, including efforts to portray Iran as unreliable.

Baqaei said Iran is obliged to pursue its national interests through diplomatic means while taking past breaches of commitments into account. He added that Iran’s approach to negotiations has always been result-oriented and based on realism, and that Tehran follows developments closely and presents the latest assessment of the negotiation process accordingly.

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