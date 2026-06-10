Iranian President Congratulates Kyrgyzstan on UN Security Council Seat

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sent a message of congratulations to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov following the election of the Kyrgyz Republic as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

In his message on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian described the achievement as a reflection of the international community’s trust and respect for Kyrgyzstan’s constructive role at both regional and global levels. The Iranian president expressed confidence that Kyrgyzstan’s presence on the UN Security Council will help amplify the voices and concerns of developing countries and emerging regions, including Central Asia, within international decision-making processes.President Pezeshkian emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes this development and believes Kyrgyzstan will play a constructive role in strengthening the principles and objectives of the UN Charter. He noted that Iran expects Kyrgyzstan to contribute to the promotion of international law, expansion of cooperation among nations, and enhancement of dialogue and understanding in resolving global issues.The president further stated that Kyrgyzstan’s membership in the Security Council would contribute to reinforcing the representation of developing countries in global governance structures and support efforts toward peace, stability, and sustainable development at both regional and international levels.He also expressed hope that this milestone would pave the way for the expansion of bilateral, regional, and international cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.Reaffirming Iran’s goodwill toward the Kyrgyz people, President Pezeshkian extended his best wishes for the health and success of President Japarov and for the continued prosperity and dignity of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic.

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