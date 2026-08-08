Velayati: Foreign Forces Must Leave the Region

Ali Akbar Velayati, International Affairs Adviser to Iran's Leader, said recent developments were shaped by the resilience of Iran's Armed Forces, the steadfastness of the Iranian people and the courage of the Resistance Front.

In a post, Velayati said the defeat of the United States and the Israeli regime had strengthened the belief that foreign forces, as the main source of insecurity, should leave the region.

He added that regional countries can ensure their security through greater cooperation.

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