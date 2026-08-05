Iranian Labour News Agency
FA العربیه

Government Spokesperson Stresses Dialogue, Trust and National Unity on Constitutional Revolution Day

Government Spokesperson Stresses Dialogue, Trust and National Unity on Constitutional Revolution Day
News code : 1822898
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Marking Iran's Constitutional Revolution Day, Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said the country needs dialogue, trust and national unity more than ever to overcome current challenges.

Marking Iran's Constitutional Revolution Day, Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Iran has made progress whenever it has relied on the rule of law, public participation and unity.

In a message posted on her X account, Mohajerani wrote: "The Constitutional Revolution reminds us that whenever Iran has relied on the rule of law, participation and the convergence of its forces, it has been able to move forward."

She added: "Today, more than ever, overcoming challenges requires dialogue, trust and national unity."

 

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