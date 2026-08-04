Presidential Deputy Rejects Claims Regarding Pezeshkian's Resignation as "Completely False"

Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy for Communications and Information at the Office of the President, dismissed claims regarding President Masoud Pezeshkian's resignation as "baseless and completely false."

In a post on the social media platform X, Tabatabaei wrote: "The sinister coalition of lying provocateurs and advocates of extremism and poor judgment is targeting the sacred unity and national cohesion."

He added: "Two years have passed since their failure in the national election, yet they are still seeking revenge against the will of the nation."

Tabatabaei also wrote: "They have become puppets in the hands of Iran's enemies."

He concluded his message by saying: "It is tragic."

endNewsMessage1