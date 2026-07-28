Araghchi, EU Foreign Policy Chief Discuss Regional Developments
News code : 1821479
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas discussed the latest regional and international developments during a telephone conversation on Tuesday, emphasizing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and preserve regional stability.
As part of his ongoing diplomatic consultations on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.
The two sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, as well as ways to help reduce tensions and preserve regional stability and security.