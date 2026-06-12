Ghalibaf Issues Warning to US: Commitments Must Be Honored
News code : 1797974
Speaker of Iran’s Parliament stressed the importance of honoring commitments, saying promises made must be fulfilled without excuses or exceptions
In a post published on Friday, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the United States against failing to honor its commitments, stressing that promises made must be kept.
“Commitments made must be commitments kept. No ifs, no buts, no excuses,” he wrote.
He added that there is “no other way” forward and concluded his message by saying, “You reap what you sow.”