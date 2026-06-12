Iranian Labour News Agency
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Ghalibaf Issues Warning to US: Commitments Must Be Honored

Ghalibaf Issues Warning to US: Commitments Must Be Honored
News code : 1797974
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Speaker of Iran’s Parliament stressed the importance of honoring commitments, saying promises made must be fulfilled without excuses or exceptions

In a post published on Friday, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the United States against failing to honor its commitments, stressing that promises made must be kept.

“Commitments made must be commitments kept. No ifs, no buts, no excuses,” he wrote.

He added that there is “no other way” forward and concluded his message by saying, “You reap what you sow.”

 

 
 

 

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