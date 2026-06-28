Araghchi Meets Iraqi National Security Adviser

Earlier, Araghchi also held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Budayri.

The two sides reviewed the recent agreement between Tehran and Washington aimed at promoting security, stability, and respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of countries.

The Iraqi prime minister stressed that Baghdad considers ending wars a top priority, saying dialogue and negotiations remain the best path to consolidating regional security and stability while creating the conditions for the development and prosperity of the region's nations.

Araghchi reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Iraq and underscored the importance of continued coordination and joint cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated Tehran's commitment to expanding relations with regional countries, emphasizing Iran's readiness to establish the closest and strongest possible ties with its neighbors and the Arab world.