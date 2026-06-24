Baghaei to Rubio: Peace Impossible Under Continued U.S. Policies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reacted on Wednesday to remarks by the U.S. secretary of state concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance in Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

In a post on social media, Baghaei wrote: “No one will be deceived by such remarks.”

He added: “Real peace in our region will remain unattainable as long as U.S. militarism and interventionism continue, and its occupying proxy persists, with complete impunity, in imposing endless wars on the region and committing genocide and other heinous crimes.”

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