Pezeshkian, Erdogan Stress Diplomacy, Regional Stability and Stronger Bilateral Ties

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on Monday, emphasizing the continuation of diplomatic cooperation and the expansion of bilateral relations in support of peace, stability and security across the region.

During the call, the two presidents exchanged views on the latest regional developments and underscored the importance of strengthening diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting lasting peace and stability.

President Pezeshkian commended the Turkish government and people for their peace-oriented positions and support for diplomatic solutions during recent regional tensions.

The president said that he appreciates Ankara’s peace-seeking stance and efforts throughout the 12-day conflict and the recent war to resolve issues through diplomacy.

Highlighting the deep social, cultural, political and economic ties between the two neighboring countries, the Iranian president said that Muslims should work together to promote peace, stability and security in the region through unity and cooperation.

Referring to the recent memorandum of understanding that brought an end to war, President Pezeshkian said the achievement had been made possible through the efforts of Turkey, Pakistan and other Islamic countries. He added that regional countries should strive to ensure that Lebanon benefits from the peace process and that the Israeli regime’s attacks against Lebanon and Palestine cease.

Iran is fully prepared to continue diplomacy within the framework of international law, the president said, stressing that the Islamic Republic has never sought war and that the United States and the Israeli regime were responsible for unlawful aggression against the Islamic country.

President Pezeshkian also called for accelerating economic cooperation between Iran and Turkey, noting that recent conflicts had negatively affected trade relations between the two countries. He proposed the establishment of a joint economic commission to expand bilateral economic ties.

For his part, President Erdogan conveyed his greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and congratulated Iran on reaching the ceasefire MoU.

Turkey repeatedly stated that it does not approve of intervention against Iran and that it has always prioritized fairness, he said.

The Turkish president praised Iran’s wise and patient approach in negotiations with the United States and voiced support for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining regional dialogue and called for the rapid establishment of a joint economic commission, saying stronger relations among Islamic and regional countries would contribute to normalization and long-term stability in the region.

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