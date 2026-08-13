Iran Vows Stronger Response to Any US Threat in Strait of Hormuz

The spokesman for Iran’s Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya said U.S. claims regarding normal passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz demonstrate the desperation and helplessness of the U.S. military.

He stated that no commercial vessel or oil tanker can safely pass through the Strait without authorization and supervision by Iran’s Armed Forces.

The spokesman said the United States has continuously sought to create insecurity and instability in the region, adding that its baseless and unsupported threats would achieve nothing in the face of the comprehensive preparedness of Iran’s Armed Forces.

He stressed that Iran’s Armed Forces are closely monitoring all movements by U.S. and Israeli forces in the region and remain fully prepared to defend the country’s national sovereignty, the rights of the Iranian people, and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

The spokesman further warned that, under the wise and intelligent command of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Iran would respond to any threat more forcefully and severely than before.

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