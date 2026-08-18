Pezeshkian Attends Ceremony Marking 40th Day Since Burial of Martyred Leader
News code : 1827594
Iranian President joined large crowds and senior civilian and military officials in Tehran on Tuesday to commemorate the 40th day since the burial of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attended a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday marking the 40th day since the burial of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, paying tribute to his memory and legacy.
The ceremony was attended by large crowds from various segments of the Iranian public, along with senior military and civilian officials.
Participants paid tribute to the late leader and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing his path and upholding his ideals.