Mohajerani: Minab School War Crime Will Never Be Forgotten by Iranians

According to ILNA, Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Iranian government spokesperson, wrote on her account on the social media platform X: “168 days have passed since Iran lost its martyrs in Minab and Lamerd; yet a war crime cannot be erased from the memory of a nation with the passage of time.

The presence of the family of Makan Nasiri in Hiroshima brought together two narratives of the suffering caused by war. From Hiroshima to Minab, time passes, but the suffering of the victims and the crimes of the perpetrators are not forgotten.”