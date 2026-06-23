Iran and Pakistan Pledge to Deepen Ties After High-Level Talks in Islamabad

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, expressing appreciation for Islamabad’s non-stop efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian thanked the government of Pakistan for its round-the-clock efforts to support regional peace and security, as well as its role in advancing ongoing negotiations that contributed to ending the war between Iran and the US-Israeli front.

He voiced hope that Tehran and Islamabad would witness significant progress in bilateral relations across all areas.

President Pezeshkian also extended an official invitation to his Pakistani counterpart to visit Iran, stating: “Iran is your second home, and we would be very pleased to host you in Tehran.”

For his part, President Asif Ali Zardari described relations between Iran and Pakistan as historic and deeply rooted in shared religious, cultural, and geographical ties.

He also praised the resilience of the Iranian people, calling their resistance a source of pride for the Islamic world and Muslim countries, and highlighting Iranians’ steadfastness in defending their country.

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