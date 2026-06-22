Araghchi: Pakistan, Qatar Mediation Led to Major Progress on Lebanon and Economic Measures

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X that the tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has resulted in major progress toward ending the war in Lebanon.

According to Araghchi, oil and petrochemical export restrictions have been waived, the blockade has been lifted, some frozen assets have been released, and a major reconstruction and development plan has been launched for Iran.

The foreign minister added that the “first real test” of the understandings reached will be the operation of the Lebanon deconfliction cell.

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