Government Spokesperson Calls for Rationality and National Unity

Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, wrote on the social media platform X that some believe speaking louder or issuing threats is a sign of revolutionary spirit, while in reality Iran needs rationality and cohesion more than ever.

She added that those who use platforms meant for unity to spread division and adopt a language of threats should know that the cost of such behavior is borne not by a single administration, but by the country’s national capital.

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