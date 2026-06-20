Government Spokesperson Calls for Rationality and National Unity
News code : 1802107
Iranian government spokesperson has emphasized the need for rationality and national cohesion, warning that divisive rhetoric and threats from public platforms carry costs for the country’s national interests.
Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, wrote on the social media platform X that some believe speaking louder or issuing threats is a sign of revolutionary spirit, while in reality Iran needs rationality and cohesion more than ever.
She added that those who use platforms meant for unity to spread division and adopt a language of threats should know that the cost of such behavior is borne not by a single administration, but by the country’s national capital.