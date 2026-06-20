Uzbek President Congratulates Pezeshkian on Iran–U.S. MoU, Calls It Historic Diplomatic Achievement

Uzbekkistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the war imposed by the US and the Israeli regime, describing the agreement as a historic achievement resulting from diplomacy and dialogue.

In a message addressed to President Pezeshkian, the Uzbek president welcomed the MoU reached through negotiations and diplomatic efforts between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States. He said the signed MoU reflects the strong determination of both sides to pursue constructive engagement and uphold mutual respect.

President Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that its implementation would contribute to lasting peace and stability, ease regional tensions, and expand economic and trade cooperation. He said the accord would also create new opportunities for strengthening multilateral partnerships across the region.

He reiterated Uzbekistan’s longstanding position that regional and international disputes should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means and peaceful foreign policy instruments. He said Tashkent highly values the significance of the agreement and believes it represents an important step toward reducing tensions in the Middle East and laying the foundations for long-term development.

According to the Uzbek president, the outcome will make a meaningful contribution to the long-term welfare of the Iranian people, the country’s continued progress, and the enhancement of its international standing.

He also voiced confidence that bilateral ties between Iran and Uzbekistan, which have evolved into a broad partnership in recent years, would continue to deepen and reach a new qualitative level through joint efforts.

President Mirziyoyev concluded his message by wishing President Pezeshkian good health and success and expressing hopes for peace, stability, and continued prosperity for the Iranian people.

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