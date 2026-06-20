Pezeshkian Praises Pakistan’s Role in Advancing Regional Diplomacy

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has met with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran, highlighting Pakistan’s constructive role in regional diplomacy and reaffirming Iran’s commitment to expanding comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting on Saturday, President Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Islamabad’s brotherly, responsible, and committed approach in supporting diplomatic efforts that contributed to a ceasefire agreement and the end of recent hostilities. He emphasized that Pakistan played a meaningful role in facilitating dialogue and helping consolidate the outcomes of negotiations between Iran and the United States, describing Pakistan as an important regional partner in advancing stability.

The Iranian president further underlined Tehran’s strong political will to deepen relations with Pakistan across all areas of mutual interest. He stressed the importance of leveraging the significant untapped potential between the two neighboring countries, particularly in economic, trade, investment, and infrastructure cooperation. According to President Pezeshkian, expanding bilateral ties is a strategic priority that can contribute to regional stability and shared prosperity.

In this context, both sides agreed on the dispatch of a high-level Iranian delegation to Pakistan. The delegation will be led by Iran’s Interior Minister and will include ministers from key economic portfolios, including agriculture, industry, mining and trade, as well as economic affairs and finance. The mission is expected to review and advance frameworks for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, and joint development projects.

Pakistan’s interior minister welcomed the agreement on the ceasefire and the end of conflict. He extended appreciation to Iranian officials, including President Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, for their diplomatic efforts in managing the crisis.

Naqvi also praised the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, describing his strategic leadership as instrumental in supporting diplomatic initiatives and facilitating the resolution of tensions.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s strategic outlook, he stated that Pakistan is determined to significantly expand cooperation with Iran in all fields, particularly economic and commercial sectors. He further announced that Pakistan’s new ambassador to Tehran will assume office with a dedicated mandate to strengthen bilateral economic and strategic relations.

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