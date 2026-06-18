Pezeshkian Praises Qatar’s Role in Iran–U.S. Understanding Deal

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised Qatar’s constructive role in easing regional tensions and facilitating diplomatic efforts that led to a recent agreement aimed at ending hostilities, describing the development as an important opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation and promote lasting peace and stability.

In a phone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar on Thursday, President Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Doha’s responsible engagement and its efforts in creating a conducive environment for negotiations. He emphasized that Iran values the role of friendly and brotherly countries in supporting dialogue and reducing tensions in the region.

The president stated that Iran has consistently prioritized the expansion of fraternal relations with Islamic countries and believes that enhanced political, economic, and cultural cooperation among Muslim nations can contribute significantly to regional stability, security, and sustainable development.

President Pezeshkian further noted that the achievement of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the US would not have been possible without the goodwill and mediation efforts of countries such as Qatar, Pakistan, and other Islamic nations. He expressed hope that continued dialogue and cooperation would lead to enduring peace and a more stable regional environment.

The president also voiced optimism that the new diplomatic atmosphere would help expand Iran’s relations with Qatar and other neighboring countries, fostering greater unity, solidarity, and collaboration among Islamic nations.

For his part, the Emir welcomed the conclusion of the MoU, stressing the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in reducing tensions and enhancing regional stability. He reiterated Qatar’s commitment to strengthening relations with Iran and supporting efforts aimed at de-escalation and convergence of views.

He described bilateral relations as strategic, stable, and rooted in shared interests and destiny, noting that the current conditions provide a valuable opportunity to deepen cooperation. He also emphasized the importance of full adherence by all parties to the commitments outlined in the MoU.

Sheikh Tamim added that Qatar will continue to support constructive initiatives that promote regional stability and ensure lasting peace for the benefit of all nations in the region.

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