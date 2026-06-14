Velayati: Zero Hour Has Arrived, Launchers Are Being Prepared
A senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said a miscalculation in Beirut had brought patience to an end, warning that Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab would put pressure on economic arteries if the situation in Lebanon continues.
Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said a miscalculation in Beirut had brought patience to an end and that the order had been issued.
In a post on his social media account, Velayati wrote: “The miscalculation in Beirut brought patience to an end and the order was issued. Zero hour has arrived and the launchers are being prepared.”
He added: “Hezbollah is an inseparable part of the Axis of Resistance. If the fire of mischief in Lebanon is not extinguished, the two powerful arms of geography, Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, will squeeze your economic arteries to the point of strategic suffocation.”