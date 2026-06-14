Araghchi: Iran’s Diplomatic Strength Draws Power from Its People

The second session in a series of meetings with grassroots community activists, dedicated to public speakers, was held this morning in the presence of Hojatoleslam Mousapour, the Supreme Leader’s representative and head of the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and a number of public speakers and activists involved in grassroots gatherings.



The meeting, organized as part of ongoing consultations and engagement with grassroots activists, featured an assessment by the Foreign Minister of regional developments, the course of the imposed war, and the latest state of the country’s diplomatic efforts. He also responded to questions and viewpoints raised by participants.



Addressing the gathering, the Foreign Minister emphasized the decisive role of public participation in thwarting the plans of Iran’s adversaries and securing the country’s strategic successes.

“What demonstrated the true strength of Iran to the world was not merely military capability,” Araghchi said. “It was national cohesion, the steadfastness of the Iranian people, and their conscious presence on the scene—an asset that today serves as the principal foundation of Iran’s strength in diplomacy.”



Araghchi expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council in organizing the meeting and paid tribute to the martyrs of the three imposed wars against the Iranian nation, particularly those who lost their lives in the most recent conflict.



Referring to the achievements of the 12-day imposed war and the recent conflict against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Foreign Minister stated that the Iranian nation achieved not only battlefield and tactical victories, but also significant strategic gains whose effects are now visible in regional and global calculations.



He noted that one of the most important outcomes of the war was the collapse of the enemy’s narrative about Iran.

“For years, efforts had been made to portray Iran as weak, isolated, and vulnerable—a country unable to withstand threats due to sanctions and economic pressures,” he said. “Recent events completely shattered that narrative and revealed the true strength of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”



The Foreign Minister stressed that many regional and international officials and political observers now acknowledge that Iran emerged from the conflict stronger and more united. He emphasized that this shift in perception stems not only from the country’s defense capabilities, but also from the resilience, solidarity, and resistance of the Iranian people, who stood firmly behind the nation during difficult times.



۱Araghchi further stated that the adversary’s objective had been to impose its will on Iran and force the country into submission.

“The principal aim of those who designed this war was to break the will of the Iranian nation and create instability within the country’s structure,” he said. “That objective failed because of the people’s presence and their remarkable display of national unity.”



He added that the scenes witnessed during the war—in the streets, public gatherings, and demonstrations of support for the country—sent a clear message to the world: that the Iranian people would stand even more united and resilient in the face of pressure and threats.



Araghchi said that this social capital and national cohesion now constitute one of the most important components of the Islamic Republic’s power on the international stage, noting that the stronger this popular support becomes, the greater Iran’s diplomatic leverage and influence will be.



In another part of his remarks, the Foreign Minister addressed regional security developments, saying that the recent war demonstrated that regional security cannot be built on the exclusion or marginalization of Iran.

“Countries in the region are gradually recognizing the reality that lasting security, economic development, and regional stability can only be achieved through cooperation, mutual understanding, and consideration of the shared interests of all regional states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.



Araghchi concluded by emphasizing that a new regional security architecture requires the participation of all countries in the region and an approach based on collective cooperation—an approach that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently advocated.

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