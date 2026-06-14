Supreme Leader, SNSC make decision on war, negotiation: President Pezeshkian

In a meeting with heads of Iranian media outlets in Tehran on Sunday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that preserving national unity and social cohesion is Iran’s highest priority in the current sensitive circumstances. He warned that internal divisions and political polarization represent the greatest threats to the country and stressed that all groups should respect official decisions and avoid actions that could weaken solidarity. According to the president, successful management of present challenges requires cooperation among all institutions, strengthening social trust, and preventing social and political conflicts.

Negotiations and Foreign Policy

The president stated that decisions regarding war and negotiations are made within the framework of the Supreme National Security Council and under the guidance of the Supreme Leader. He stressed that no individual or political faction should act outside legal mechanisms and that criticism should not undermine those carrying out official responsibilities. The government seeks honorable negotiations aimed at protecting national interests while maintaining independence and refusing to submit to external pressures.

Support for National Defense and Regional Diplomacy

President Pezeshkian praised the role of the Armed Forces and affirmed the government's commitment to providing them with the necessary support. At the same time, he stressed the importance of rational decision-making based on national capabilities. He also described the expansion of relations with neighboring countries as a key component of foreign policy, arguing that regional cooperation can strengthen economic, political, and security interests while preventing tensions and divisions among countries in the region.

Economic Priorities and People's Livelihood

He also underlined that improving living conditions and reducing economic pressures are among the government's most important responsibilities. He highlighted the need to combat corruption, inequality, and rent-seeking while supporting underprivileged groups. The president acknowledged that recent conflicts have damaged infrastructure and increased economic difficulties, making structural reforms and fair resource distribution essential.

National Resilience, Energy Management, and Media Cooperation

President Pezeshkian credited the resilience of the country to the efforts of public institutions and the support of the people. He argued that national achievements must translate into improvements in daily life and called for realistic policies that strengthen public hope. He also emphasized the need to address energy imbalances through efficient consumption and public participation. Finally, he praised the role of the media in informing society, maintaining social cohesion, and countering misinformation, while expressing support for greater cooperation between the government and media organizations.

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