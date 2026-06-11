Threatening Infrastructure Means Threatening People's Lives
News code : 1799197
Iran’s government spokesperson said threats against infrastructure directly threaten people’s lives, stressing that Iran’s response will continue to rely on knowledge, hard work, and national solidarity.
Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said threats against infrastructure amount to threats against people's lives, emphasizing that Iran’s response is rooted in national capabilities and unity.
In a message published on her X account, Mohajerani wrote:
“Threatening infrastructure means threatening people’s lives; however, Iran’s response is the same one that has been tested time and again: knowledge, effort, and national solidarity.
“Relying on the capabilities of the sons and daughters of this land, Iran will remain steadfast."