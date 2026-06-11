Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said threats against infrastructure amount to threats against people's lives, emphasizing that Iran’s response is rooted in national capabilities and unity.

In a message published on her X account, Mohajerani wrote:

“Threatening infrastructure means threatening people’s lives; however, Iran’s response is the same one that has been tested time and again: knowledge, effort, and national solidarity.

“Relying on the capabilities of the sons and daughters of this land, Iran will remain steadfast."