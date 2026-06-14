Gharibabadi: Iran-U.S. Memorandum Finalized, Signing Set for Friday in Switzerland

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said the text of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States has been finalized following an extensive negotiation process involving multiple rounds of talks and consultations mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

Gharibabadi said a Qatari delegation was in Tehran yesterday to complete discussions on the text of the memorandum, adding that the negotiations lasted approximately 14 to 15 hours.

“The text of the agreement has now been finalized, and the memorandum will be signed by the principal parties in Switzerland on Friday. We presented the Islamic Republic of Iran’s final amendments to the text, and those amendments were accepted,” he said.

Gharibabadi said two immediate steps must begin from the early hours following the agreement, including a permanent and immediate end to the war on various fronts, particularly in Lebanon, as well as the lifting of the maritime blockade imposed by the United States against Iran.

He added that the provisions related to Iran’s commitments and the implementation of the remaining elements of the memorandum would take effect after the formal signing on Friday.

The deputy foreign minister said the Islamic Republic had succeeded in preventing its adversaries from achieving their strategic objectives through the blood of the martyrs, the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, public support, the strength of the armed forces and the efforts of officials.

He said the side that launched actions against Iran in pursuit of its objectives ultimately failed and was forced to seek a ceasefire and negotiations, adding that Iran’s principal positions and demands have been reflected in the text of the memorandum.

Emphasizing Iran’s distrust of the United States, Gharibabadi said Iran’s confidence rests not in the other side but in its military capabilities, diplomatic strength and national unity. He added that specific mechanisms have been included to monitor U.S. compliance with its commitments.

He further stated that if a second phase of negotiations begins and the parties enter a 60-day round of talks, any Iranian measures will be reciprocal and proportionate to the implementation of the other side’s obligations. He said Iran would take corresponding action in the event of any violation or failure to fulfill commitments.

Addressing the impact of recent warnings by Iranian military and security officials on the negotiations, Gharibabadi said Iran’s armed forces were fully prepared to respond decisively to any actions by the Israeli regime, adding that this military capability and deterrent posture contributed to the finalization of the memorandum and the acceptance of Iran’s positions by the other side.

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