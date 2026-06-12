Pezeshkian Hails Expanding Iran-Russia Strategic Partnership in Russia Day Message

President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the president, government and people of Russia on the occasion of Russia Day, expressing confidence in the continued expansion of strategic ties between Tehran and Moscow.

In a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Pezeshkian extended his congratulations and highlighted the strategic partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, which he said had been reflected over the past year in various regional and international developments.

The Iranian president voiced hope that bilateral cooperation would continue to grow through joint efforts by the two countries, leading to broader engagement across different sectors.

Pezeshkian added that the further development of Iran-Russia relations would serve the shared interests of both nations and contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

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