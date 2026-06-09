Gharibabadi: Anti-Iran Resolution Seeks to Shield Aggressors, Pressure Tehran

In a post on X on Tuesday, Gharibabadi said IAEA records show that attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran’s nuclear facilities disrupted verification activities and led to the departure of agency inspectors from the country for security reasons.

He said Washington is now seeking to turn the consequences of those attacks into a case against Iran instead of addressing responsibility for the strikes.

“The responsibility is being reversed,” Gharibabadi said. “They attack safeguarded nuclear facilities, undermine nuclear safety and verification mechanisms, and then seek to use the Board of Governors as a tool to pressure Iran.”

Gharibabadi added that the IAEA Board of Governors should not become a platform for legitimizing military attacks or transferring their costs and consequences to the country that was targeted.

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