Araghchi Calls on IAEA Board Members to Reject U.S.-Draft Resolution Against Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a letter addressed to the foreign ministers of countries represented on the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that the United States is the source of the current crisis and should not be allowed to use the Board of Governors to legitimize its unlawful actions.

The letter was sent concurrently with the IAEA Board of Governors’ June meeting. Araghchi described the draft resolution submitted by the United States as a politically motivated measure undertaken in bad faith.

Referring to the fact that less than 24 hours after the adoption of the Board’s resolution in June 2025, Israel and the United States carried out unlawful attacks against Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities and killed a large number of Iranian citizens, Araghchi asked whether the Agency was once again going to become a tool for justifying attacks against peaceful nuclear facilities.

He emphasized that the principal sponsor of the draft resolution is itself the source of the crisis it now claims to address. Referring to repeated attacks by the United States and Israel against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, as well as the killings of Iranian nuclear scientists and their family members since June 2025, he described these actions as unprecedented in the Agency’s history. He stated that such attacks have had far-reaching consequences for the international legal order, international security and peace, the non-proliferation regime, and the implementation of the Agency’s safeguards.

The Iranian foreign minister also criticized the content of the US draft resolution, saying that it focuses solely on the consequences of recent developments while deliberately avoiding any reference to the underlying causes and principal factors that led to the current situation.

Araghchi stressed that Board members bear responsibility for deciding on this criminal US initiative. He said that the votes of member states would affect not only Iran’s current case but also the credibility, independence, and future of the IAEA, as well as the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

He called on Board members to approach the issue with vigilance, impartiality, and a sense of responsibility, and not allow the Agency to once again become a political instrument of the United States.

In another part of the letter, Araghchi recalled the United States’ unilateral and unlawful withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018. He described military actions against Iran during diplomatic processes and large-scale attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities as evidence of Washington’s disregard for its international commitments, and urged Board members to oppose the draft resolution in order to prevent further complications.

The IAEA Board of Governors is currently holding its regular meeting in Vienna. The United States has submitted a draft resolution concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran for consideration and decision by the Board’s members.