Iran UN Envoy Says No Durable Agreement Possible Through Threats or Force

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said no lasting agreement can be achieved through threats, intimidation or the use of force, warning against repeated threats directed at Iran, including renewed suggestions of military action.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting titled “Advancing Political Solutions in the Middle East through Mediation and Dialogue,” Iravani expressed appreciation to the President of Colombia for convening the session.

He said the President of the United States should refrain from repeated threats against Iran, including renewed references to the use of force.

Iravani stressed that Iran has never negotiated under threat and pressure and will never accept coercion or surrender.

He said the United States has repeatedly pursued a failed policy and should by now understand that military intimidation produces the opposite of its intended result.

The Iranian envoy added that if Washington is truly seeking a diplomatic solution, it must abandon the language of threats and engage with Iran on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality and full adherence to international law.

endNewsMessage1