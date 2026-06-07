IRGC Says Ramat David Air Base Targeted in Response to Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Force targeted the Ramat David Air Base in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, including Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.

In a statement issued on Monday, the IRGC Public Relations Office said the operation was carried out following attacks on southern Lebanon and the large-scale killing and displacement of civilians in the regions of Tyre, Nabatieh and other areas, including Dahiyeh in Beirut.

The statement said Iran’s acceptance of a ceasefire on April 8 had been conditioned on a cessation of hostilities across all fronts. It added that the United States and Israel had not adhered to their commitments, continuing military operations in Lebanon while also carrying out repeated actions against Iranian coasts and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

According to the statement, the operation was intended as a warning. It added that if such actions are repeated, Iran’s responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all U.S. and Israeli targets in the region.

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