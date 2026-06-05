Army Says US Naval Vessels Withdrew from Sea of Oman Following Iranian Warning Operation

Iran’s Army Public Relations Office announced that the Navy conducted a warning operation against US naval vessels operating in the Sea of Oman.

According to the statement, the Iranian Navy fired Qadir missiles and newly developed Shahid Dana attack drones toward the US destroyers DDG-103 and DDG-87 as a warning measure. The statement said the vessels subsequently left the Sea of Oman and headed toward the Indian Ocean.

The operation was carried out to counter what the Army described as hostile activities and attempts by the US Navy to seize commercial and oil tanker vessels.

The statement further said that, following the operation, not only the US destroyers but also the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, along with other vessels associated with the George H.W. Bush strike group, withdrew from the Sea of Oman.

Iran’s Navy Operations Command and Control Center warned that although the foreign vessels had moved beyond the range of the missiles used in the operation, longer-range missiles could be employed if necessary.

The statement added that the operation was conducted as part of efforts to confront hostile actions and safeguard maritime security in the region.

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