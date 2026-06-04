Araghchi, Hamas Official Discuss Regional Developments, Efforts to End War

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Leadership Council of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), held a telephone conversation on Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the region.



During the call, al-Hayya once again extended his condolences over the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader and a number of Iranian commanders and officials during the recent U.S. and Israeli aggression. He also congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on its major victory in the Ramadan War, successfully repelling the aggression and thwarting the aggressors' objectives.

Al-Hayya provided an update on the latest situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the Gaza Strip, amid the continued aggression and occupation by the Israeli regime and its obstruction of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. He reaffirmed the steadfast position of the Palestinian resistance groups and the Palestinian people to continue their resilience until the realization of Palestinian national objectives, especially ending the aggression and occupation.

The Hamas Leadership Council member also praised the stance of Iran’s negotiating team, particularly its emphasis on the simultaneous cessation of war across all fronts in the region. He expressed appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continued support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people.



For his part, Foreign Minister Araghchi once again offered his condolences over the martyrdom of al-Hayya’s son and a number of resistance commanders in Gaza. He commended the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people and resistance groups in the face of the brutal aggression of the Israeli regime.



Araghchi also briefed al-Hayya on the latest diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Iran to halt the war in the region. He reaffirmed Iran’s principled policy of supporting the legitimate resistance of the peoples of the region, particularly in Palestine and Lebanon, against Israeli occupation and aggression.

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