Foreign Ministry Spokesman Responds to Lebanese President’s Remarks on Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday reacted to remarks and allegations made by the Lebanese president regarding Iran.

In a post on X, Baghaei, endorsing the foreign minister’s response to the Lebanese president’s comments, wrote in Arabic:

“He sells those who stand by him and buys those who stand against him. He abandons those who supported him and backs those who put him under pressure.”

Baghaei's post came in response to remarks made by the Lebanese president concerning Iran.

endNewsMessage1