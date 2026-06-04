Qaani: Israel Must Withdraw to Pre-War Positions

IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani said the Israeli regime must withdraw to the positions it held before the start of the 40-day war.

In a message posted on social media, Qaani said supporting the resistance in Lebanon is a responsibility shared by all and that removing Israel from the region is an achievable goal for Muslims.

“The minimum demand of the resistance is the withdrawal of the occupying regime to the point it held before the start of the 40-day war,” he wrote.

Qaani also said Lebanese resistance fighters would soon see the results of their courageous resistance.

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