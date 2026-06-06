Iran, Russia Confer on Security Cooperation at SCO Meeting

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni met with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev on the sidelines of the Meeting of Interior Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Momeni expressed appreciation for the positions of the Russian government and people, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin, in condemning what he described as the war waged by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran. He also thanked Kolokoltsev for his remarks at the SCO meeting.

Momeni invited the Russian interior minister to visit Iran.

For his part, Kolokoltsev criticized what he described as Western double standards toward Iran and Russia.

He stated that Russia is prepared to exchange experiences and cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of counterterrorism, combating narcotics trafficking, and particularly synthetic drugs.

The two sides also expressed readiness to finalize and sign the drafts of bilateral cooperation documents that have already been exchanged between the two countries.