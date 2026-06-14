Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the continued crimes of the Zionist regime in its attack on Beirut’s Dahiyeh district

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the terrorist act committed by the Zionist regime on Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2026, in its military aggression against a residential area in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of Lebanese citizens.

This terrorist crime constitutes not only a blatant violation of Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also a grave breach of the ceasefire understanding reached between Iran and the United States on April 8, 2026.

While recalling the direct responsibility of the United States government for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and its repeated violations of the ceasefire against Lebanon and Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its determination to take all necessary measures to exercise its inherent right of legitimate self-defense.



It is evident that responsibility for the dangerous consequences of the Zionist regime’s warmongering for regional peace and security will rest with the United States and the Zionist regime.

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