Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Warns of Response to Continued Israeli Actions in Southern Lebanon

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the Israeli regime had violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times over the past two days following the announcement of the end of the war by the U.S. president.

In a statement, the headquarters said the Israeli regime continues its actions and the killing of civilians in southern Lebanon.

It warned that if the child-killing Israeli regime does not put an end to its actions in southern Lebanon, it should expect a strong response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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