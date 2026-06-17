Pezeshkian Dismisses Resignation Rumors, Vows to Continue Serving the Country

President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed rumors about his resignation during a meeting with a group of media executives and journalists.

Responding to a question about reports regarding his possible resignation, Pezeshkian said: “I have no doubt when it comes to working and making efforts, and even if I knew again that my coming could help solve one of the country's problems, or even the smallest problem, I would still come forward.”

He emphasized his commitment to continuing his work and serving the country.