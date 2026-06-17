Pezeshkian Dismisses Resignation Rumors, Vows to Continue Serving the Country
Iranian Presiden dismissed speculation about his resignation, saying he has no hesitation in continuing his efforts and would once again step forward if it could help resolve even the smallest problem facing the country.
President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed rumors about his resignation during a meeting with a group of media executives and journalists.
Responding to a question about reports regarding his possible resignation, Pezeshkian said: “I have no doubt when it comes to working and making efforts, and even if I knew again that my coming could help solve one of the country's problems, or even the smallest problem, I would still come forward.”
He emphasized his commitment to continuing his work and serving the country.